Schiller might be named next Clark County manager

Clark County may name Deputy County Manager Kevin Schiller to the top post at its meeting on Tuesday.

Kevin Schiller, assistant county manager for Clark County, provides an update on coronavirus fight, specifically regarding the county's homeless population, at the Clark County Government Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A top candidate to be Clark County’s next chief executive has emerged.

Commission Chair Jim Gibson recommended appointing Deputy County Manager Kevin Schiller to the top administrative post, which is being vacated by current County Manager Yolanda King’s retirement next month.

The seven-member board could take action at Tuesday’s meeting, according to an agenda item.

Gibson and the county did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Schiller has been with the county since 2017, and is tasked with overseeing the family services, social services, and the public defenders offices.

Before that, Schiller was assistant county manager in Washoe County in Northern Nevada. And prior to that, he served as the director of Washoe County’s Department of Social Services for 17 years.

He spearheaded efforts there to integrate “human services and creating innovative programming to serve vulnerable children, adults and families,” according to his Clark County biography page.

Schiller, who obtained a social service bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, started his social work career in Wyoming.

Should Schiller be appointed, he would be tasked with managing 10,000 employees in the 13th largest county in the United States beginning on Nov. 11.

King, whose career at the county began 33 years ago as a part-time toll collector at the Las Vegas airport, announced her retirement on Aug. 31.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.