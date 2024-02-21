SEIU to file charges, claims county failed to turn over requested info

A union that represents healthcare workers and public employees said it plans on filing charges against Clark County with a state labor board.

A union that represents health care workers and public employees said Tuesday that it plans on filing charges against Clark County with a state board that handles disputes between local governments and unions.

SEIU Local 1107 President Michelle Maese told county commissioners that the union would be filing charges with the state Employee Management Relations Board after the county failed to turn over a swath of information requested by the union for labor negotiations.

“These are the people that made (the Super Bowl and F1) possible,” Maese said. “To continue to withhold information from our members when they continuously provide outstanding service to Clark County residents and its visitors is egregious and it shows who this county values and who it does not.”

In October, the union sent a formal request for information to the county for 25 line items, according to the union. That request included an ask for the last three years of fiscal information, various statistics on the cost of living and union member discipline records, among other things.

According to Maese, the request went ignored despite multiple phone calls and emails.

Other union members that spoke raised concerns about certain county departments issuing excessive discipline for union members that are people of color and accused the county of contracting out union jobs to non-union companies.

A Clark County spokesperson said the county had no comment on the matter.

Maese’s comments came just hours before the union was set to begin negotiations with the county on behalf of 10,000 public sector workers.

SEIU 1107 represents nearly 20,000 healthcare and public sector workers in Nevada.

The Employee Management Relations Board said it had not received the complaint as of late Tuesday afternoon.

