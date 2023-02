Sheriff Kevin McMahill delivered the State of the Department address to members of the Metropolitan Police Department and the media on Wednesday.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill delivered the State of the Department address to members of the Metropolitan Police Department and the media on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks after being sworn in as Clark County Sheriff at Blind Center of Nevada, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill delivered the State of the Department address to members of the Metropolitan Police Department and the media on Wednesday.

The event took place inside Myron’s at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts located in downtown Las Vegas.