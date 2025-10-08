Sheriff McMahill launches 2026 re-election bid

Using some airports in Southern Nevada just got a lot more expensive

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill launched a re-election campaign Wednesday for the 2026 elections.

In a news release, the 57-year-old sheriff said his agenda will expand on crime reduction, roadway safety, tech implementations, community policing and counterterrorism.

The two-week filing period opens in March.

“When I became Sheriff, I told this community they would be proud of their police department,” McMahill said in the release. “That promise has been kept. Now it’s time to build on our success, protect our future, and set a new standard of safety for Clark County.

McMahill was elected outright in the 2022 primaries with 58 percent of the vote against Metropolitan Police Department veterans Tom Roberts and Stan Hyt.

“When I asked for your trust four years ago, I made three key promises: to take care of our officers’ mental and physical health, to fight crime with relentless focus, and to build the most innovative and technologically advanced police department in the country,” McMahill said.

His campaign touted a 35 percent reduction in homicides since 2021, including a 26 percent drop compared to the same time in 2024.

“Crime is down across the board, officer wellness is stronger than ever, and (Metro) is leading the nation in technology that saves lives,” McMahill said. “But this is only the beginning. Together, we will build on this momentum and deliver the safest future our community and our visitors have ever known.”

McMahill served in the U.S. Army before joining the department in 1990 and rising through the ranks. He succeeded Gov. Joe Lombardo as the head of the police agency.

