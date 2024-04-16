Sidewalk food vendors legalized by county commissioners

The ordinance unanimously passed by the Clark County Commission lays out licensing requirements and regulations for street food vendors.

Street vendor Luis Serrano rolls his cart to serve customers in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Sidewalk vendors can now operate in certain parts of the Las Vegas Valley, albeit with strict restrictions.

The new law, which was passed unanimously by county commissioners Tuesday, lays out licensing requirements and regulations for street food vendors.

Under the ordinance, sidewalk vendors would be required to obtain a license from the county and pay an annual license fee of $150, hold a permit with the health district and maintain an insurance policy.

The law also places restrictions on where vendors can operate and prohibits them from operating between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., with certain exceptions.

Under the ordinance, vendors are banned from operating within 500 feet of certain permitted events, schools while they are in session, and any county recreational facility, community center or park.

Vendors are also banned from operating within 150 of other sidewalk vendors and licensed food establishments during its operating hours, among other locations.

Vendors are prohibited from operating within 15 feet of street intersections, public restrooms, bus stops, crosswalks and other locations.

An October ordinance banned street vendors from operating within 1,500 feet of a resort hotel or near a facility that can seat at least 20,000 people.

The ordinance also limits a sidewalk vendor’s operation to 25 square feet and to just one stand or cart. It also prohibits vendors from selling non-food items, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, cannabis products and weapons.

Individuals who violate the law could face a civil penalty of up to $500 for each violation. If the law is violated outside of a residential zone, the individual could be found guilty of a misdemeanor, which can result in six months in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

Under the law, law enforcement and business license employees may destroy food being sold by sidewalk vendors that do not possess a valid permit issued by the health district.

The ordinance, which was introduced during the county commission’s meeting on April 2, brings the county in line with state law.

Passed during the last legislative session, the bill created a framework for the legalization of street food vending by requiring local jurisdictions to establish a licensing process for vendors.

The ordinance will go into effect in two weeks.

