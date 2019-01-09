Sisolak appointee Naft sworn in as Clark County commissioner

Michael Naft is the third new face on the commission to be introduced this week, following Monday’s swearing in of recently elected commissioners Tick Segerblom and Justin Jones.

Michael Naft has been appointed to fill Gov. Steve Sisolak’s seat on the Clark County Commission. (Michael Naft)

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft was sworn in Wednesday morning, a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he was appointing the congressional aide as his replacement to the board.

“Thank you colleagues, commissioners, for allowing me to arrive a day late,” Naft joked, “but I’m so honored to join you, to be part of this team. I really appreciate it.”

Naft took the oath administered by District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez prior to the start of the commission’s zoning meeting. He reiterated his appreciation to Sisolak and U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, under whom he served as district director since January 2013.

Titus, a Democrat in Nevada’s 1st congressional district, called Naft “a trusted adviser and skilled leader in my Las Vegas office for many years.”

Naft is the third new face on the commission to be introduced this week, following Monday’s swearing in of recently elected commissioners Tick Segerblom and Justin Jones.

A 25-year resident of Clark County, Naft will represent District A on the seven-member body, replacing Sisolak, who departed from the commission at the end of last year after winning the gubernatorial election.

Sisolak had represented the district, which spans south Las Vegas and Henderson, since 2009.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.