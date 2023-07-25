110°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Clark County

Slow ambulance response times prompt coverage changes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
Updated July 25, 2023 - 2:48 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County awarded a private ambulance company additional territory from its competitors with the goal of improving late response times for high-priority 911 calls.

Under a “corrective action plan” for MedicWest and AMR — approved last month by county commissioners — Community Ambulance will see its coverage area grow by 13 percent beginning Thursday, according to the company.

MedicWest and AMR, both owned by Colorado-based Global Medical Response, have consistently failed to meet a benchmark, as shown by their ambulance response times, according to the county.

The county’s current contracts, which expire in 2026, require ambulances to arrive to each medical emergency in under 12 minutes at least 90 percent of the time on a monthly average.

Community Ambulance said the latest change will give it an additional 4 square miles within Tropicana and Sahara Avenues in the east valley, bringing the Las Vegas-based company’s total coverage to 65 percent.

“The more action we’ve taken, it appears like the worse they’ve performed,” said Commissioner Michael Naft before the corrective action plan was approved.

This will be the third time the map is redrawn to address ambulance tardiness since early 2022.

“We’re looking forward to make the change,” Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jennifer Wyatt told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday.

The corrective plan allows the Clark County Fire Department, which oversees the contracts, to amend the coverage map with a 30-day notice without needing a commission vote for the change.

When an ambulance is delayed, the Fire Department takes over hospital transports, a costly action that depletes day-to-day resources, officials have said.

Track record has spoken

Community Ambulance has maintained an on-time rate of 96 percent despite seeing its coverage area grow from 15 percent, and eventually to 52 percent in January, when it was granted 911 calls on the Strip.

Meanwhile, MedicWest and AMR have continued struggling to reach the benchmark, failing to do so through the first four months of 2023 despite seeing its coverage area dwindle.

A zone covered by AMR, for example, saw ambulances arrive on time 70.53 percent of the calls in April, according to county figures.

“We were fully prepared to take on that additional territory,” Glen Simpson, senior director for Community Ambulance, told the Review-Journal. “Our track record has certainly spoken.”

Community Ambulance staffs about 700 employees with further growth expected, Simpson said. After pandemic-related delays, its current fleet of 73 ambulances will grow by 13 in the next couple of months, he added.

“We’re not perfect by any means,” said Simpson, noting that it’s been challenging to accommodate a significant growth in a short period of time.

Still, he said, company officials owe success to transparency and workplace “culture” in which they “listen” to employees before making changes.

“If you give your employees proper tools, they will excel,” he said.

‘Eager to see’ what changes do

MedicWest and AMR have contended that ongoing staffing shortages on their end are part of a national crisis only worsened by the pandemic and recruitment of medics from its ranks by local fire departments.

“We’re eager to see what these changes do for us,” MedicWest and AMR spokesperson Damon Schilling told the Review-Journal on Monday.

He said the company is preparing to rollout its new deployment plan, and it continues to work on its “recovery phase” of hiring more personnel.

The corrective plan was a collaborative effort by fire department officials working with leadership from the three ambulance companies, who meet regularly.

Under the plan, MedicWest and AMR have to provide weekly staffing reports the fire department uses to determine if the companies require “mutual aid assistance,” the county said.

The plan also clarifies a policy on when an ambulance is considered arrived on-scene, and allows the companies to self-release quicker from scenes that have a police hold, the county said.

Schilling said the companies welcome the changes’ fluidity and regular evaluations.

“We would definitely love to regain some of the (coverage) area,” Schilling said. “At this point, we’re looking to work with what we have.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
How 900 acres of BLM land heading to auction could be developed
How 900 acres of BLM land heading to auction could be developed
2
Poll: Majority approve of job Lombardo is doing as governor
Poll: Majority approve of job Lombardo is doing as governor
3
Nevada commission to hear Lombardo ethics violation case — WATCH LIVE
Nevada commission to hear Lombardo ethics violation case — WATCH LIVE
4
Las Vegas approves 68 miles of underground transportation tunnels
Las Vegas approves 68 miles of underground transportation tunnels
5
Clark County Democrats elect new leadership
Clark County Democrats elect new leadership
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
These Las Vegas neighborhoods saw the most illegal fireworks in 2023
These Las Vegas neighborhoods saw the most illegal fireworks in 2023
State police see 23 percent raise, biggest in Nevada history
State police see 23 percent raise, biggest in Nevada history
‘I wish there was better health care here’: Radiology changes magnify doctor shortage
‘I wish there was better health care here’: Radiology changes magnify doctor shortage
County Commission to appoint a new vice chair
County Commission to appoint a new vice chair
Judge orders county workers to save Red Rock development text messages
Judge orders county workers to save Red Rock development text messages
Teachers unions split on push to block A’s ballpark funding
Teachers unions split on push to block A’s ballpark funding