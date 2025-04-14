74°F
Small plane crashes on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Jean

The Clark County Fire Department truck pictured on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2025 - 6:50 pm
 

A single engine plane with four people on board crashed Sunday morning on Las Vegas Boulevard, South, just north of Jean, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The release states that firefighters arrived on the scene around 8:40 a.m. after receiving a call about a “plane that had been involved in a low impact crash after failing to maintain altitude.” Though no serious injuries were reported, “one passenger was transported with non-life threatening injuries.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the release.

There are no reports of any impact to traffic in the area.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com. Follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

