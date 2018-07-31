Smoking ban in effect for Las Vegas public housing

Residents must be at least 25 feet away from housing authority buildings. Any household that violates the smoke-free policy four times will be subject to eviction.

A new ban on smoking inside public housing went into effect in Clark County this week.

Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority commissioners approved the policy in March. It’s part of a 2016 decree by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that all public housing authorities implement smoke-free policies.

Use of e-cigarettes are still allowed inside public housing.

There are about 2,600 units of public housing in the Las Vegas Valley. They house more than 5,000 low-income families.

