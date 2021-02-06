SNHD expands appointment availability at Cashman Center

The Southern Nevada Health District has expanded the number of appointments available this weekend for residents eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cashman Center has increased the number of appointments available for first-dose vaccinations Saturday and Sunday, according to a statement from SNHD.

The health district call center also will have extended hours Saturday for residents who prefer to make an appointment over the phone. The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and residents can call 702-759-1900 to make an appointment.

The Las Vegas Convention Center will add 500 more daily appointments for second-dose vaccinations starting Monday.

Frontline workers and residents 70-years-old or older can make their appointments for either dose on the SNHD website.

