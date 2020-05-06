Southern Nevada Health District briefs on COVID-19 response

Officials and staff members from the Southern Nevada Health District will conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.

Exterior of the Southern Nevada Health District where those entering receive a quick screening and sanitizer on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officials and staff members from the Southern Nevada Health District at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday will conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.

They also will answer questions from the news media about testing.

District staff scheduled for the briefing include:

— Michael Johnson, Ph.D., director of the community health division.

— Holly Hanson, MBA, laboratory manager.

— Vit Kraushaar, M.D., medical investigator for the Southern Nevada Health District.

For more information and COVID-19 resources go to www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus.