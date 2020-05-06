Southern Nevada Health District briefs on COVID-19 response
Officials and staff members from the Southern Nevada Health District at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday will conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
They also will answer questions from the news media about testing.
District staff scheduled for the briefing include:
— Michael Johnson, Ph.D., director of the community health division.
— Holly Hanson, MBA, laboratory manager.
— Vit Kraushaar, M.D., medical investigator for the Southern Nevada Health District.
For more information and COVID-19 resources go to www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus.