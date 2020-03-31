Southern Nevada Health District OKs $3M annex for COVID-19 isolation

The purpose of the facility is to isolate people who test positive but don’t need to be hospitalized, or who have been released from the hospital but remain under quarantine.

The Southern Nevada Health District Board of Health on Tuesday voted to allocate $3 million for a 40-bed isolation facility for people who test positive for the new coronavirus.

The purpose of the facility is to isolate people who test positive but don’t need to be hospitalized, or who have been released from the hospital but still need to be under quarantine, said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting health director of the district.

It would primarily serve the homeless population and those living in a group setting, such as a nursing home or assisted living facility, Board of Health Chair Scott Black told the Review-Journal on Monday.

It could also serve visitors to the region who do not have a place in which to isolate themselves.

The modular building is to be erected on health district property.

Four out of five people infected by the new coronavirus develop mild symptoms, according to public health authorities. Those who don’t need to be hospitalized typically are asked to isolate themselves at home to minimize the chances of transmitting COVID-19. But self-isolation poses particular challenges to those without a place to call home or who live in a group setting.

Under the proposal, the Federal Emergency Management Agency would reimburse 75 percent of the cost of an annex at the district’s offices at 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

