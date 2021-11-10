74°F
Southern Nevada health officials discuss COVID vaccine for kids

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2021 - 10:54 am
 
Updated November 10, 2021 - 11:21 am
Six-year-old Eric Aviles receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Sylvia Uong at a ...
Six-year-old Eric Aviles receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Sylvia Uong at a pediatric vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 set up at Willard Intermediate School in Santa Ana, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Officials with the Southern Nevada Health District held a news briefing Wednesday to discuss the availability of COVID-19 vaccine for children from 5 through 11.

The district’s health officer, Dr. Fermin Leguen, North Las Vegas City Councilman Scott Black, Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen, the district’s chief medical officer, Dr. Cort Lohff, and chief administrative nurse JoAnn Rupiper were among those who participatedin the briefing at the district’s public health center at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week gave the final approval needed to begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first COVID-19 shot to be approved in the U.S. for this age group. The shot is one-third the dose being given to teens and adults.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

