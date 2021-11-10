Southern Nevada health officials urge COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

Public health officials and civic leaders urge parents to get their children inoculated as community clinics begin administering pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine to kids.

Six-year-old Eric Aviles receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Sylvia Uong at a pediatric vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 set up at Willard Intermediate School in Santa Ana, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Southern Nevada Health District officials and civic leaders urged parents to get their children inoculated as community clinics Wednesday began administering pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as 5.

Speaking at a morning news briefing, Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen said that after learning that infectious disease doctors are getting their own children vaccinated, he’d be bringing in his 6-year-old son to get a shot that afternoon.

Knudsen said he knows parents have questions, just as he did himself.

“You want to make the very best decision for your child,” he said. “You have to agonize over everything you do and question everything you do because you’re thinking about what is in the best interest of your child.”

His comments and those of other speakers were at times drowned out by the shouts of about two dozen anti-vaccination protesters outside the health district’s headquarters on Decatur Boulevard.

“People won’t wake up until children start dropping dead,” shouted one protester.

Health district officials said that no children had died during vaccination trails in children.

The health district currently is offering pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 at its community clinics on a walk-in basis. More information is available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.

