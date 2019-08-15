Southern Nevada housing agency chief placed on probation

Chad Williams of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, given six months probation and ordered to attend ethics training following sexual harassment investigation.

Chad Williams addresses the board of commissioners at the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority board meeting at the commission chambers in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review- Journal @rookie__rae)

Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority Executive Director Chad Williams will be placed on probation for six months and attend state-provided ethics training following a sexual harassment investigation, the agency’s board decided in a split vote Thursday.

An independent investigation conducted by HRM Consulting Inc. was launched this year after Williams’ former secretary accused him of sexual harassment. The executive director has said the two sent each other “flirtatious” text messages but never had a romantic or sexual relationship.

The decision by the board came after a committee of four members reviewed a summary report of the investigation’s findings. The report has not been released to the public.

“We believe Mr. Williams had several violations of the personnel policies,” said Commissioner Dan Shaw, who chaired the committee. “We do not believe they rise to the level to justify termination.”

Williams and Commissioner Sanje Sedera have said that the investigation found Williams violated a personnel policy forbidding supervisors and subordinates from “having a personal relationship that may cause the appearance of a conflict of interest.” Both Williams and Sedera have said the investigation concluded the flirtations between the executive director and his secretary were mutual and that no harassment occurred.

The board voted 4-to-3 to impose the punishment on Williams. Commissioner Olivia Diaz, whose first board meeting was Thursday, abstained.

If Williams violates any of the housing authority’s personnel policies during his probationary period he will be fired, Shaw said.

Shaw’s committee originally suggested that William’s face a year-long probationary period and lose one-month’s pay, but Shaw ultimately suggested the reduced punishment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

