Southern Nevada housing authority OKs new executive director

Chad Williams addresses the board of commissioners at the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority board meeting at the commission chambers in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority’s new chief of staff will be paid an annual salary of almost $153,000.

Housing authority commissioners voted Thursday to approve a three-year contract with Chad Williams, a 45-year-old consultant who started as the agency’s executive director and secretary-treasurer on June 4.

The housing authority’s last executive director, John Hill, had a nearly identical salary when he left the agency in April 2016. In its nationwide executive director search, the housing authority advertised it was willing to pay a maximum salary of about $179,000.

Under the terms of the contract, Williams will receive six weeks of vacation and 13 sick days a year. His performance will be evaluated on an annual basis, with an opportunity to earn a raise and a 10 percent bonus each year.

Commissioners can fire him at any time if they choose, but Williams would receive six months’ pay as severance unless the firing was justified.

At their meeting, commissioners also voted to appoint interim executive director Amparo Gamazo as the agency’s interim deputy executive director. Gamazo said last month that she plans to retire in July.

