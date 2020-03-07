Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition

A Clark County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 remains in serious condition, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday afternoon.

The Southern Nevada Health District at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The resident, who is the first and only person in Southern Nevada to test positive for the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus from China, is in isolation at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas, a hospital spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

Test results are considered “presumptive positive” until the result is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health district said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the health district said that it was “aware of a recent report of a COVID-19 case in a Toronto resident with a recent travel history that includes Las Vegas.

“There are no reports that this individual developed his infection during his travels. Public health officials in Nevada are gathering more information about this case,” the statement said. “ As of March 6, Toronto Public Health is reporting 14 positive cases of COVID-19 in Toronto.”

