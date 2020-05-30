Southern Nevada sees 122 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

The Southern Nevada Health District on Saturday morning reported 122 new cases of coronavirus in Clark County, but no additional deaths.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clark County/University Medical Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility with Clark County School District Registered Nurse Megan Ryan in the parking garage at The Orleans Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Southern Nevada Health District on Saturday morning reported 122 new cases of coronavirus in Clark County and no additional deaths.

According to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website, there are now 6,579 cases of the virus in the county, while the number of deaths remained at 340.

State data had not been immediately updated Saturday morning and still showed Friday’s numbers of 8,350 cases and 415 deaths.

In Clark County, 1,563 people had been hospitalized at some point due to the virus, according to the health district.

New cases and deaths are often redistributed after the district announces them to better reflect the dates on which they occurred, so the totals announced daily often do not match the district’s reconfigured data.

