Speakers before county commission dispute need for mask mandate

Speakers at Tuesday’s Clark County Commission emergency meeting called to respond to the COVID crisis demonstrated clearly that local officials are fighting a deep well of vaccine and mask resistance.

Speaker after speaker told commissioners they would not comply with the mandate, that masks were ineffective in combatting the coronavirus and that a mask mandate was a violation of personal freedoms and even unconstitutional.

One even proclaimed: “I never got it (COVID-19) and I never wore a mask.”

In the end, commissioners voted to require employees at Clark County businesses to wear masks when indoors in areas open to the public. The Gaming Control Board later endorsed the mandate for casino employees as well.