Stavros Anthony files for recount in Clark County Commission race
Las Vegas Councilman and Clark County Commission candidate Stavros Anthony on Thursday filed for a recount in the close District C race, the county said.
Democrat Ross Miller was certified Tuesday as the race’s winner after county lawmakers reversed course on potentially holding a special election to address doubt over the results. Miller, a former secretary of state, officially defeated Anthony by only 10 votes in a race for which election officials identified 139 voting discrepancies, framing the crux of the issue that for more than two weeks has delayed declaring a victor.
Anthony’s campaign was not immediately available for comment on Thursday night.
