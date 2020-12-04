Stavros Anthony files for recount in Clark County Commission race

Clark County Commission candidate Stavros Anthony on Thursday filed for a recount in the close District C race, the county said.

Las Vegas Councilman and Clark County Commission candidate Stavros Anthony on Thursday filed for a recount in the close District C race, the county said.

Democrat Ross Miller was certified Tuesday as the race’s winner after county lawmakers reversed course on potentially holding a special election to address doubt over the results. Miller, a former secretary of state, officially defeated Anthony by only 10 votes in a race for which election officials identified 139 voting discrepancies, framing the crux of the issue that for more than two weeks has delayed declaring a victor.

Anthony’s campaign was not immediately available for comment on Thursday night.

