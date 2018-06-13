Steve Wolfson takes lead in race for Clark County DA

Steve Wolfson, left, and Robert Langford, Democratic candidates for Clark County district attorney (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Early election results Tuesday showed Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson had a sizeable lead over his sole opponent, Robert Langford.

As of about 7:50 p.m., Wolfson had captured 57.6 percent of the more than 56,000 votes cast early. Langford captured 42.3 percent.

Clark County’s next district attorney will be decided by the Democrats — the party of both Wolfson and Langford.

Nearly 60 percent of the county’s registered voters had no say in their next DA because of a 2015 law, authored by state Sen. James Settelmeyer, that shifted candidates from the general election up to the primary if the race in question only included opponents from one party.

Even so, Wolfson had no challenger for months.

It was not until the filing deadline that Langford entered the race — a day after a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigation found that Wolfson never pressed charges against a longtime aide who stole nearly $42,000 from his campaign in 2014.

The aide, Audrie Locke, 45, blamed the theft on her gambling addiction. She was allowed to repay the money and keep her job.

Wolfson denied that Locke received special treatment, pointing to diversionary programs available to offenders living with addiction.

“We already do treat many, many people the same way,” Wolfson said.

In April, a federal lien was issued against Langford in April over his failure to pay his taxes in full. Langford owes the government $66,145 in interest, penalties and unpaid taxes from 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t pay any taxes. It’s that I didn’t pay enough taxes,” he told the Review-Journal.

Langford — who was backed by the Service Employees International Union, Local 1107 and Culinary Local 226 — worked as an assistant district attorney with the county from 1990 to 1997. He also served as a defense attorney in capital murder cases and worked with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada on addressing racial profiling over his 28-year-career.

Prior to his appointment as DA, Wolfson served on the Las Vegas City Council for nearly eight years. He has experience with several legal organizations and committees and worked as a criminal defense attorney for about 25 years.

