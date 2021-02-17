58°F
Storms delay Moderna vaccine shipments, second-dose appointments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 2:11 pm
 
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Storms that have paralyzed parts of the U.S. caused delayed shipments of Moderna vaccine to Clark County, resulting in the postponement of second-dose appointments from Thursday through Saturday, Southern Nevada Health District officials said Wednesday.

On Thursday, the health district will be setting up a new call center to contact those whose appointments are delayed and to reschedule them for next week.

“It’s not going to affect anyone’s immunization because it’s off a week,” district official Greg Cassell said during an online media briefing.

A second dose of Moderna vaccine is intended to be given four weeks after the first. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that six weeks is an acceptable interval.

Shipments of Pfizer vaccine were not delayed and appointments for second doses of Pfizer vaccine are unaffected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

