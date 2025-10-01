64°F
Sunrise ceremony to honor 1 October victims — WATCH LIVE

A sunrise ceremony on Wednesday is set to honor the victims of the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. (Clark County via YouTube)
Tiles made by community members are displayed at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, a comm ...
Tiles made by community members are displayed at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, a community space with trees, art, and a remembrance wall honoring victims of the 2017 mass shooting, on Monday morning, Sept. 29, 2025. Oct. 1 marks eight years since the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, where 60 people were killed. The death toll was initially 58 but was later updated to include two victims who died from their injuries in the years following the attack. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Painted images hang on the back of the remembrance wall at the Las Vegas Community Healing Gard ...
Painted images hang on the back of the remembrance wall at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, a space with trees, art, and memorials honoring those lost in the 2017 mass shooting, is pictured Monday morning, Sept. 29, 2025. Oct. 1 marks eight years since the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting, the deadliest in U.S. history, in which 60 people were killed. The death toll was initially 58 but later updated to include two victims who died from injuries in the years following the attack. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Angela Arriola, left, and Kathleen Spain weep as they attend the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ...
Angela Arriola, left, and Kathleen Spain weep as they attend the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2025 - 7:17 am
 
Updated October 1, 2025 - 7:34 am

A sunrise ceremony on Wednesday is set to honor the victims of the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The event will be held at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater at 7:30 a.m. It is expected to include a minute of silence for those who lost their lives in the shooting, presentations from the Southern Nevada Multiagency Honor Guard, and remarks from Gov. Joe Lombardo, Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill, and others.

After the hour-long ceremony, the public can visit the Rotunda Gallery on the first floor of the Government Center to see the “Remembering 1 October” exhibit through October 9. It will include items from the Clark County Museum’s collection, such as banners, letters, cowboy hats, stuffed animals, and mementos left at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign and other sites, as symbols of grief and support after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

