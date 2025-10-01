Sunrise ceremony to honor 1 October victims — WATCH LIVE
The event will include a minute of silence for victims of the shooting and remarks from Gov. Joe Lombardo and Sheriff Kevin McMahill.
A sunrise ceremony on Wednesday is set to honor the victims of the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
The event will be held at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater at 7:30 a.m. It is expected to include a minute of silence for those who lost their lives in the shooting, presentations from the Southern Nevada Multiagency Honor Guard, and remarks from Gov. Joe Lombardo, Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill, and others.
After the hour-long ceremony, the public can visit the Rotunda Gallery on the first floor of the Government Center to see the “Remembering 1 October” exhibit through October 9. It will include items from the Clark County Museum’s collection, such as banners, letters, cowboy hats, stuffed animals, and mementos left at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign and other sites, as symbols of grief and support after the shooting.
