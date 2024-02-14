Super Bowl ads bring home the need for more foster parents in county

Clark County officials spent more than $183,000 on a Super Bowl advertising package, which included 13 30-second commercial spots.

screengrab from foster care Super Bowl ad (Clark County via YouTube)

Allegiant Stadium before the start of Super Bowl 58 NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

If you think you might have spotted Clark County’s logo during a Super Bowl ad on Sunday, you aren’t alone.

County officials spent more than $183,000 on a Super Bowl advertising package, which included 13 30-second commercial spots that ran on CBS’ Las Vegas affiliate, KLAS-TV, Channel 8.

The ad that ran in those spots was meant to communicate the county’s “pressing need for more foster homes,” Clark County spokesperson Jennifer Cooper said in an email.

The package, which was paid for through county general funds, included 11 commercial spots. One of those spots ran during the Super Bowl, while another ran during the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Other spots ran during Super Bowl pregame shows. An additional two airings of the ad were added to the station without cost, Cooper said.

The ad shows a child with a notebook that features cutouts, drawings and writing about what the child would like in their “dream foster home.” The ad was recorded at Child Haven, a county-funded shelter for abused children, and narrated by real voices of children in Clark County foster care, Cooper said.

The last scene of the ad features the Clark County logo next to the words “Become a Foster Parent Today” and a link to the county’s site about foster care.

The advertising package also included digital ads and interactive countdown clock ads that were featured on Channel 8’s website starting at different points in January.

An agreement with Channel 8 for the advertising was signed by County Manager Kevin Schiller in mid-August.

The package accounts for 13 percent of the county’s foster parent and adoption recruitment advertising for the year, which totals $1.4 million, according to a document provided by Clark County.

It was the county’s first Super Bowl ad buy, Cooper said.

“The County has a statutory responsibility to care for children in the child welfare system and by licensing foster homes, these children are in a loving and nurturing environment instead of a congregate shelter,” Cooper said.

The county also spends $8,000 monthly to run profiles of children available for adoption with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, RJ en Espanol and KVVU-TV Channel 5.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.