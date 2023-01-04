46°F
Clark County

That’s the ‘spirits’: County OKs amended liquor ordinance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2023 - 7:27 pm
 
Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County businesses with a beer and wine license will now also be allowed to serve packaged “spirit-based products.”

County commissioners — sitting as the Liquor and Gaming Licensing Board — voted unanimously Tuesday to amend the ordinance related to such licenses.

This means that establishments that are restricted to a wine and beer license because of size or seating, for example, can now open their service to drinks that are under 17 percent by volume alcohol level, or 34 proof, as long as they’re kept in their original packaging.

Vincent Queano, director of Clark County’s business license department, cited as examples karaoke or billiards clubs being able to serve White Claw or Truly hard seltzer drinks.

Queano said the county heard from many restaurant owners who had “expressed frustration” of the limitations on beer and wine licenses.

Now, they’ll be able to have “a little more variety,” he told commissioners.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

