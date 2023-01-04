That’s the ‘spirits’: County OKs amended liquor ordinance

Clark County businesses with beer and wine licenses will now also be allowed to serve packaged “spirit-based products.”

Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

County commissioners — sitting as the Liquor and Gaming Licensing Board — voted unanimously Tuesday to amend the ordinance related to such licenses.

This means that establishments that are restricted to a wine and beer license because of size or seating, for example, can now open their service to drinks that are under 17 percent by volume alcohol level, or 34 proof, as long as they’re kept in their original packaging.

Vincent Queano, director of Clark County’s business license department, cited as examples karaoke or billiards clubs being able to serve White Claw or Truly hard seltzer drinks.

Queano said the county heard from many restaurant owners who had “expressed frustration” of the limitations on beer and wine licenses.

Now, they’ll be able to have “a little more variety,” he told commissioners.

