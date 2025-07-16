‘Their message was clear’: Clark County GOP elects new leadership

Jill Douglass defeated Jesse Law in the race for chair of the Clark County Republican Party.

Jill Douglass defeated Jesse Law in the race for chair of the Clark County Republican Party in an election Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jill Douglass defeated Jesse Law in the race for chair of the Clark County Republican Party in an election Tuesday night.

Douglass received 254 votes, with Law coming in second with 191.

“With a resounding vote, the members of the Clark County Republican Central Committee came together to demand change and a new direction,” Douglass said in a statement. “Their message was clear: it’s time to make the Clark County Republican Party strong again.”

Douglass hopes to help get conservatives elected, focus on fundraising and unite the party.

“The members recognized that I am a principled leader with a proven track record of getting things done,” she said in the statement. “I’ve always been proactive, focused, and committed to delivering real results — and that’s exactly the approach we’ll bring to this new era for the Clark County GOP.”

Douglass previously ran for state Senate to represent District 6 in 2024 and challenged Law for Clark County Republican Party chair in 2023.

Law was first elected as chair of the county party in 2021 and won re-election in June 2023. Before that, he was the state party’s political director and a former Trump White House employee. Law did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

