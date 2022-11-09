Thousands of votes still need to be counted in Clark County, statewide

Clark County officials still need to count nearly 15,000 mail-in ballots that were received Monday and Tuesday, county Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Wednesday.

A voter accepts an I Voted Sticker on the last day of early voting, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Silverado Ranch Plaza in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County officials still need to count nearly 15,000 mail-in ballots that were received Monday and Tuesday, county Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Wednesday.

Another 12,700 ballots were received Wednesday that will need to be counted as well.

Gloria said all in-person votes from Election Day had been counted, except for the 5,000 provisional votes that officials are still determining the validity of.

“Every piece of equipment that we have to process mail will be in use and we’ll have the staff there to staff all of the equipment, it’s hundreds,” Gloria said during a press conference Wednesday.

The county expects to have a press conference every day and release results on a daily basis, but Gloria did not specify the time of day.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office said they expected to release results on the state website on a rolling basis.

Gloria said nearly 10,000 mail-in ballots were put through the cure process, where officials needed to verify the signature of the voter. More than 5,300 of those had not been cured as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve got staff fully focused on getting those processed from now until we report to the Secretary of State,” Gloria said.

More than 840,000 votes have been tallied in Nevada as of early Wednesday morning, which marks about 45.2 percent of registered voters across the state. Those numbers include those who voted in-person either during Nevada’s early voting window or on Election Day, as well as some — but not all — mail ballots that have been received by county election officials.

In Clark County, about 596,000 ballots have been counted.

The final canvass is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m. in the Clark County Commission chambers.

As of Wednesday morning, seven of Nevada’s 17 counties had caught up on counting ballots.

Officials in Carson City, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Nye and Washoe said they did not expect to complete counting until at least Thursday.

Lincoln County officials could not be reached for comment.

Douglas County, which has 49,000 residents sitting southeast of Lake Tahoe, received thousands of paper ballots Tuesday. County clerk Amy Burgans said they hoped to finish counting Tuesday’s ballots by Wednesday evening.

“It was a long day yesterday,” administrator Georgi Harjes said Wednesday morning.

Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said they had processed all ballots submitted through Sunday, and they hoped to finish the 20,000 sent in by mail Monday and Tuesday by the end of the day Wednesday.

Esmeralda, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey and White Pine ballot counters were caught up as of Wednesday morning, preparing for another mail delivery of ballots.

Pershing County clerk Lacey Donaldson said they finished their last six ballots Wednesday around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.