Three-way race for constable in Bunkerville township

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2022 - 9:30 am
 
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

The Bunkerville constable race pits an incumbent, Erik Laub, against two other candidates, Chad Jensen and Jace Haviland.

Laub and Jensen did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.

Haviland, 23, works on his family’s farm in the area and said he chose to run for constable because it doesn’t require any training or qualification and he wanted to get more involved in his local community. He was born and raised in Bunkerville and has lived in the community his whole life.

“I want to help keep the peace,” he said. “Trying to keep everybody happy in Bunkerville.”

Haviland said he would have more time to put toward the position than the other candidates, but maintained that he believed either of them would do a good job in the role.

“Bunkerville’s only about 1,200 people, and most of the people I know,” he said. “I want to be able to help them the best way and keep them happy like I would hope if I’m not elected, they’ll help keep me happy.”

The constable is a peace officer who serves court papers in civil and criminal matters and handles evictions.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

