Time running out to apply for Clark County AAPI advocacy board

The Asian-American Pacific Islanders Community Commission serves as a liaison between the community and county lawmakers. Applications are due Wednesday.

Members of the Asian-American Pacific Islanders Community Commission are sworn in at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 9, 2019. Clark County is accepting applications through Wednesday for 15 seats on an advocacy board for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom speaks during the inaugural meeting of the 15-member Asian-American Pacific Islanders Community Commission at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County is accepting applications through Wednesday for 15 seats on an advocacy board for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The Asian-American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Community Commission serves as a liaison between the AAPI community and county lawmakers.

The volunteer commission meets monthly and appointed members will serve two-year terms.

The board was created in 1995 through legislation introduced by the late former Assemblywoman Gene Segerblom, the mother of county Commissioner Tick Segerblom. The special council expired after a year.

Championed by Tick Segerblom, it was revived in 2019 for two years. County lawmakers last month voted to lift its expiration.

The most recent members, whose terms ended June 30, had been conducting a feasibility study about potentially developing a cultural center, a long-held goal of the AAPI community.

Applications, which can be found at http://www.clarkcountynv.gov, and supporting documents are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Completed paperwork may be emailed to Katie Walpole at Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov, or delivered to: County Manager’s Office, 6th Floor, Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas.

