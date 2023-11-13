Turkey tips: Learn not to burn your bird in deep fryer

Officials will host a safety demonstration to learn about the best ways to avoid fires or injuries while deep-frying a Thanksgiving bird.

Firefighters perform a holiday cooking safety demonstration using a frozen turkey in hot oil at the Clark County Fire Department Training Center in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Official recommend using a fully thawed turkey and oil below 350 degrees. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County Fire Department and University Medical Center are teaming up to host a safety demonstration to learn about the best ways to avoid fires or injuries while deep-frying a Thanksgiving bird, according to a news release.

CCFD Capt. Clark Lamping and Dr. Syed Saquib, medical director of the UMC Lions Burn Care Center, are scheduled to speak.

Cooking fires are one of the leading causes of home fires and fire-related injuries each year. In order to keep your family safe from kitchen cooking fires, there are simple steps that can help avoid a potentially dangerous kitchen cooking fire this holiday season.

“Thanksgiving takes the lead as the day with the highest number of home cooking fires, closely followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve,” said CCFD Chief John Steinbeck in the release. “It’s crucial to stay vigilant about safety risks and proactively implement necessary precautions to ensure a safe and joyous holiday season for you and your loved ones.”

