84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Clark County

‘Turn around, don’t drown’ is a message some people have trouble obeying

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 7:25 pm
 
A cyclist falls while trying to ride through floodwaters near a stranded car along a flooded st ...
A cyclist falls while trying to ride through floodwaters near a stranded car along a flooded street on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A bicyclist navigates muddy roads down East Lake Mead Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in ...
A bicyclist navigates muddy roads down East Lake Mead Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Sunrise Manor in the eastern Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Clark County Fire Department officials search for a man who was trapped in floodwaters in a flo ...
Clark County Fire Department officials search for a man who was trapped in floodwaters in a flood channel on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
One of the Regional Flood Control District's advertisements aimed at raising awareness about th ...
One of the Regional Flood Control District's advertisements aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of floodwaters in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Clark County Regional Flood Control District)
One of the Regional Flood Control District's advertisements aimed at raising awareness about th ...
One of the Regional Flood Control District's advertisements aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of floodwaters in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Clark County Regional Flood Control District)
One of the Regional Flood Control District's advertisements aimed at raising awareness about th ...
One of the Regional Flood Control District's advertisements aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of floodwaters in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Clark County Regional Flood Control District)

Emergency crews responded to dozens of people stuck in rushing floodwaters as monsoon storms drenched the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, an all too familiar sight for the city with a lengthy history of devastating floods.

This weekend’s floods proved especially deadly. A 13-year-old boy drowned in the floodwaters after he was reportedly injured while riding an inner tube during the storms, and a homeless man is believed to have drowned in the waters in the west valley, according to officials.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the department had responded to 24 swift-water rescues, including about 30 vehicles stranded in water and about a dozen people rescued from standing or moving water.

The Regional Flood Control District has tried for years to get people to avoid going out into those waters, said Steve Parrish, the district’s general manager and chief engineer.

Parrish said the flood district spends about $1 million each year on public advertising campaigns aimed at flash flood safety awareness, with those efforts ramping up the most in the summer months.

But ultimately, he said, some people simply refuse to listen.

“Human nature is a hard thing to change,” Parrish said.

Part of the issue is that people mistakenly think their cars and trucks are too big and heavy to float away, a lesson that some people have had to learn the hard way, Parrish said.

“People feel invincible in their car,” he said.

Getting swept away by the floodwaters isn’t the only concern, either.

The water gets mixed with all kinds of chemicals and debris that gets collected from the rainfall before it eventually makes its way into the flood channels and detention basins.

“Not only is it dangerous in terms of velocity, but it’s dirty,” Parrish said. “There’s pollution in it. There’s things you don’t want touching your skin in that flood water.”

The district does surveys twice a year to get a sense if its messaging is getting through to the public, and then works to increase those numbers, Parrish said.

“It’s a challenge, really a challenge, to drive that message home to be safe,” he said.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
2
AG’s office trying to avoid paying jury award to prisoner, attorneys say
AG’s office trying to avoid paying jury award to prisoner, attorneys say
3
1 October memorial to ‘bring healing to our community,’ approved by county
1 October memorial to ‘bring healing to our community,’ approved by county
4
Ex-Proud Boys leader gets longest sentence yet for Jan. 6 case
Ex-Proud Boys leader gets longest sentence yet for Jan. 6 case
5
Embattled head of county’s juvenile justice services ousted
Embattled head of county’s juvenile justice services ousted
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Drowning death suspected after massive rainfall, water rescues in Las Vegas
Drowning death suspected after massive rainfall, water rescues in Las Vegas
How do the recent storms stack up to past major floods in Las Vegas?
How do the recent storms stack up to past major floods in Las Vegas?
Flooding brings damage to homes, cars, keeping insurers busy
Flooding brings damage to homes, cars, keeping insurers busy
13-year-old boy, riding an inner tube, dies in weekend flooding
13-year-old boy, riding an inner tube, dies in weekend flooding
Best Hilary advice: Hunker down, make smart decisions
Best Hilary advice: Hunker down, make smart decisions
Fire crews: Nobody found after extensive search in flood channel incidents
Fire crews: Nobody found after extensive search in flood channel incidents