Twin towers proposal south of Fontainebleau wins county approval

The mixed-use project on 10 acres where the Riviera once stood, featuring two 600-foot towers, received Clark County Zoning Commission approval Wednesday.

A rendering of Brett Torino's mixed-use attraction featuring two 600-foot towers and a 439-foot amusement ride on 10 acres south of Fontainebleau Las Vegas was reviewed and approved Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, by the Clark County Zoning Commission. (BPS Partners LLC)

A proposal for twin towers for residences and hotel rooms where the Riviera once stood sailed through a Clark County Zoning Commission review Wednesday.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the plan for the mixed-use development featuring 600-foot towers and a 439-foot amusement ride on 10 acres south of Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards proposed by Las Vegas developer Brett Torino.

The towers would include a 750-room nongaming hotel and a 425-unit multifamily condominium. A 3,310-seat domed performance venue also is tabbed for the easternmost 5 acres, which Fontainebleau is considering buying for $112.5 million.

“I would just say this is fantastic news for the north end of the Strip, so I’m very excited,” Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom said after the vote. “I look forward to working with you and the architects in the coming years.”

