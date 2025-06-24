Ready to relax? UMC, Clark County join forces to open mental health center

Man who blew up Tesla in Las Vegas had drugs in system, coroner says

Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller, center, cuts the ribbon on the new Crisis Stabilization Center alongside Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, left, and UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling, Clark County Commissioners Justin Jones and William McCurdy II, right, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bud Schawl, Executive Director of UMC Post-Acute Care Services, and Clark County Deputy County Manager Abigail Frierson stand as the crowd recognizes them for their work on the new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People tour the new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. The crisis center is the first of its kind in Southern Nevada and will provide psychiatric treatment and detox services. Among those who attended the grand opening of the facility were local first responders, police officers and social workers. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Showers at the new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. In addition, the center provides designated quiet rooms and onsite laundry. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, left, speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Crisis Stabilization Center features stable railing along many of its walls for patients. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A multipurpose room in the new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. The room includes heavy chairs, meant to be difficult to pick up and toss around, as well as relaxing games and activities. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II, center, holds the ribbon to be cut in celebration of the opening of the new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, left, acknowledges UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. The crisis center is the first of its kind in Southern Nevada and will provide psychiatric treatment and detox services. The new outpatient facility will serve as an alternative to jails and emergency rooms, where many suffering from mental health crises and substance abuse disorders end up. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller provides opening remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County hand sanitizer sits on a table for attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. The new outpatient facility will serve as an alternative to jails and emergency rooms, where many suffering from mental health crises and substance abuse disorders end up. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Ward One City Councilman Jim Seebock attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Associates of University Medical Center put the finishing touches on the new Crisis Stabilization Center by polishing the front windows before the building’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. The crisis center is the first of its kind in Southern Nevada and will provide psychiatric treatment and detox services. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bud Schawl, Executive Director of UMC Post-Acute Care Services, demonstrates how the chairs in a treatment room recline at the new Crisis Stabilization Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. The chairs and entire space are meant to provide a comfortable, tranquil alternative for treating substance abuse disorders and mental health crises. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County and University Medical Center opened the county’s first crisis stabilization center Tuesday, providing new options for mental health crisis care.

The UMC Crisis Stabilization Center’s goal is to stabilize patients and connect them with community resources as an alternative to emergency rooms and jails. It will be open 24/7 to provide short-term psychiatric crisis and detox stabilization for anyone, regardless of insurance status.

“Mental health emergencies don’t wait for convenient locations or business hours, and families deserve immediate, appropriate care when they’re most in need,” Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center.

The center, at 5409 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas, is designed to allow the quick drop-off of individuals in crisis by law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel. The center also takes walk-ins.

“This facility is located where it is because we understand that access to mental care should never depend on geography or on transportation barriers,” McCurdy II said.

‘As comfortable as possible’

Patients can receive medical screenings, psychiatric evaluations, prescriptions, solution-focused therapies and case management during their stay.

The facility will be staffed with UMC nurses and mental health advanced practice registered nurses and licensed clinical social workers from Clark County.

The center doesn’t have traditional hospital beds or bays; patients are meant to leave within the day. Instead, 35 outpatient recliner chairs are provided in the treatment rooms.

“They really allow the patients to relax, decompress and really regain some stability so we can get them connected back into the community,” said Bud Schawl, executive director of UMC Post-Acute Care Services.

The rooms are meant to feel non-clinical, like a living room, providing a calming environment with TVs and light music playing in the background.

Throughout the center, there are offices for individualized therapy and evaluations, as well as group therapy rooms with board and card games for patients.

The center is also comprised of an intake center, where patients can change into paper scrubs if needed. The center is equipped with two laundry rooms to provide patients with clean clothes before discharge.

Within intake, there is a small in-house laboratory and medical screening office to ensure patients are physically stable. Patients should be out of crisis within 24 hours of admittance and prepared for the next steps in their behavioral health care journey. Social workers will connect patients with transitional or emergency housing and outpatient therapy appointments.

“This is really all about not institutionalizing individuals,” Schawl said. “We’re really trying to make this as comfortable as possible for our patients to show up.”

UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said the center fills a need for behavioral health care in Clark County. He said there is a need for more than one stabilization center, especially as the county’s population keeps growing.

“The gaps of behavioral health care and services are becoming more and more apparent, and we’re already planning the next one,” he said.

Contact Megan Howard at mhoward@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on X at @meganmhxward.