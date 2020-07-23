104°F
Clark County

UMC: Don’t seek drive-thru COVID-19 tests without symptoms or exposure

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2020 - 1:35 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2020 - 1:57 pm

University Medical Center is reversing course and asking members of the public without COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to a confirmed case to refrain from making an appointment at one of its large drive-thru testing sites.

“This will ensure that patients at the highest risk maintain convenient access to testing,” UMC spokesman Scott Kerbs said in an email this week.

After test shortages in March and April, UMC and UNLV Medicine ramped up capacity in Southern Nevada to the point where, by early May, anyone who wanted a test could get one. But with scheduling appointments getting harder and delays in results there’s again evidence that the testing system is under strain.

Checks of the UMC website used to schedule tests repeatedly showed this week that no appointments were available at the Thomas & Mack Center and Texas Station testing sites run by the county hospital in conjunction with Clark County government and the Nevada National Guard. However, on Thursday morning the site again showed that appointments were available at Texas Station as soon as Friday.

UMC is scheduling appointments a few days in advance, and the slots fill quickly, Kerbs said.

“Amid rising demand for COVID-19 testing, UMC asks community members … whenever possible (to) please save the available public testing appointments for community members with symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed to the virus,” he said.

However, UMC stopped short of requiring symptoms or exposure for an individual to be tested.

Meanwhile, UNLV Medicine, which in conjunction with the Nevada National Guard runs a drive-thru testing site, is still scheduling appointments one or two days out, spokesman Paul Joncich said. Individuals are not required to have symptoms to be tested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

