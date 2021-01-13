54°F
UMC in Las Vegas begins booking COVID vaccinations for 70-plus group

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2021 - 10:54 am
 
Updated January 13, 2021 - 10:56 am
Staff members administer the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to health workers at UMC's Delta Point building in Las Vegas, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

University Medical Center in Las Vegas has begun to take appointments for those 70 and older who wish to be vaccinated.

The vaccinations are limited to those 70 and older, first-responders and health care workers.

“If you do not meet these criteria, UMC will not administer the vaccine, even if you have an appointment,” the hospital states on its vaccine portal.

Although the public hospital has not actively promoted the opportunity to be vaccinated, it has spread via word-of-mouth among members of the public, several Las Vegas residents said who had scheduled appointments.

Appointments can be made by visiting https://www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine. Those who require assistance scheduling an appointment can do so by calling (702) 383-2619.

It was not immediately clear when the appointments would begin, but one local resident said he was able to book a slot on Jan. 27. The soonest appointment available at late morning Tuesday was on Feb. 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

