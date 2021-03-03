64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

UMC offering vaccinations to grocery store workers

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2021 - 4:28 pm
 
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at UMC's Delta Point building in Las Vegas, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 ...
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at UMC's Delta Point building in Las Vegas, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Grocery store workers are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the University Medical Center’s Encore location.

“Our team understands the importance of protecting the grocery store employees who work tirelessly to meet the most fundamental needs of our community,” UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said in a news release Tuesday. “During the past year, we have all gained a deeper appreciation for these essential workers. Throughout the pandemic, they have supported health care workers and our community as a whole, helping us keep our families fed during an extraordinarily difficult time.”

Workers can schedule their appointments at www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or calling 702-789-5160.

Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Upon arrival, workers will be asked to provide work ID badges or other proof of employment.

UMC’s COVID-19 vaccination center continues to serve Nevadans 65 and older, in addition to other prioritized groups, operating Monday through Friday in the Brahms Ballroom at Encore.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
More frontline workers in Clark County eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
More frontline workers in Clark County eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
2
A child’s sudden death — and the coroner’s refusal of an autopsy
A child’s sudden death — and the coroner’s refusal of an autopsy
3
Nevada adds 309 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths as positivity rate slides
Nevada adds 309 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths as positivity rate slides
4
Nevada to receive 24K doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week
Nevada to receive 24K doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week
5
Before thousands died in Nevada, he was ‘Patient Zero’
Before thousands died in Nevada, he was ‘Patient Zero’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Read More