UMC offering vaccinations to grocery store workers

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at UMC's Delta Point building in Las Vegas, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Grocery store workers are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the University Medical Center’s Encore location.

“Our team understands the importance of protecting the grocery store employees who work tirelessly to meet the most fundamental needs of our community,” UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said in a news release Tuesday. “During the past year, we have all gained a deeper appreciation for these essential workers. Throughout the pandemic, they have supported health care workers and our community as a whole, helping us keep our families fed during an extraordinarily difficult time.”

Workers can schedule their appointments at www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or calling 702-789-5160.

Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Upon arrival, workers will be asked to provide work ID badges or other proof of employment.

UMC’s COVID-19 vaccination center continues to serve Nevadans 65 and older, in addition to other prioritized groups, operating Monday through Friday in the Brahms Ballroom at Encore.