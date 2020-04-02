Union threatens ‘legal action’ after Clark County suspends contracts

SEIU leaders in Nevada say they are prepared to take legal action against Clark County if it does not reverse the suspension of union contracts for some 9,000 employees.

The SEIU office in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Worried about potential layoffs and lost worker protections, union leaders said Thursday they were prepared to take “legal action” against Clark County if if did not reverse the suspension of collective bargaining agreements for roughly 9,000 employees, including some at University Medical Center.

The Nevada chapter of Service Employees International Union 1107 “is clearly prepared to take legal action to stop this action if we have to, but that’s not what we should be concentrating on in these bad times,” the union’s chief negotiator, Michael Urban, said during a virtual press conference. “We should be concentrating on working together to try to get a resolution that saves jobs and protects the health and safety of workers.”

County Manager Yolanda King informed SEIU members this week that contracts would be suspended for the duration of the county’s state of emergency, which it declared March 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Urban said the action was “unprecedented and unauthorized,” as well as illegal, and set the table for potentially adverse effects on workers.

“Unfortunately by taking the action (King) has taken, there’s certainly the extreme possibility that favorites of management will be kept, seniority will not be honored and people will be laid off on a willy nilly basis by the county,” he said.

Union Executive Director Grace Vergara-Mactal said that employee members have been resilient, patient and flexible, while putting their lives at risk, as the union sought to resolve any outstanding issues prior to contract suspensions.

“It is clear that (King) is out of touch with the workforce and the needs of Clark County and UMC,” Vergara-Mactal said.

In a statement prior to Thursday’s virtual press conference, the union called on county commissioners to reverse the decision or for King to resign.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.