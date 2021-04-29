UNLV COVID vaccination site to close

The COVID-19 vaccination site at UNLV will close to first-dose appointments and walk-ins on May 7, university president Karen Whitfield announced Thursday.

Deanna Chea of UNLV Medicine gives a COVID-19 shot at the UNLV vaccination site Monday, April 5, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The COVID-19 vaccination site at UNLV will close to first-dose appointments and walk-ins on May 7, university President Karen Whitfield announced Thursday.

The site will remain open to administer second does to those who receive their first doses by that date.

Currently, anyone 18 years and older can get vaccinated at UNLV. Appointments can be made online. Email coronavirus@unlv.edu with any questions.

The UNLV site has administered more than 110,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Another local mass vaccination site, at Cashman Center, announced earlier this month that it would close on May 5.