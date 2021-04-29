82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

UNLV COVID vaccination site to close

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2021 - 10:47 am
 
Deanna Chea of UNLV Medicine gives a COVID-19 shot at the UNLV vaccination site Monday, April 5 ...
Deanna Chea of UNLV Medicine gives a COVID-19 shot at the UNLV vaccination site Monday, April 5, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The COVID-19 vaccination site at UNLV will close to first-dose appointments and walk-ins on May 7, university President Karen Whitfield announced Thursday.

The site will remain open to administer second does to those who receive their first doses by that date.

Currently, anyone 18 years and older can get vaccinated at UNLV. Appointments can be made online. Email coronavirus@unlv.edu with any questions.

The UNLV site has administered more than 110,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Another local mass vaccination site, at Cashman Center, announced earlier this month that it would close on May 5.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada reports lowest COVID death toll in more than a week
Nevada reports lowest COVID death toll in more than a week
2
Las Vegas attorney happy with outcome in FTC payday loan case
Las Vegas attorney happy with outcome in FTC payday loan case
3
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
4
Sisolak to speak at MGM Resorts vaccination clinic
Sisolak to speak at MGM Resorts vaccination clinic
5
Call for tax hikes to fund K-12 education meets with mixed reaction
Call for tax hikes to fund K-12 education meets with mixed reaction
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More