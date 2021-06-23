95°F
UNLV to close COVID-19 vaccination site after 5 months, 127K doses

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2021 - 12:55 pm
 
Ann Beck, right, a volunteer, hands out clean pens to a man who came to receive a COVID-19 vacc ...
Ann Beck, right, a volunteer, hands out clean pens to a man who came to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Student Union at UNLV, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s COVID-19 vaccination site in the Student Union will close Thursday after more than five months.

More than 127,000 doses have been administered at the site since it opened in January, the university said in an announcement.

A handful of other community mass vaccination sites — including at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Convention Center and Texas Station — have also closed this month.

But testing and vaccination clinics began Tuesday and will continue through July 19 at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas and Charleston campuses.

First and second dose appointments are available at UNLV’s site from 8-10 a.m. Thursday and walk-ins are also welcome until 10 a.m. Appointments can be made at bit.ly/3d3vKAE.

UNLV students, and employees and their dependents who at least 18 years old can still make COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Student Health Center (702-895-3370) and Faculty and Staff Treatment Center (702-895-0630).

For information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, visit snhd.info/covid.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

