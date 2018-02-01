Vacant Clark County judge seat set to be filled

Clark County commissioners on Tuesday are scheduled to vote to appoint a replacement for Justice of the Peace Deborah Lippis, who resigned in September.

Judge Deborah J. Lippis at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, March 13, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

An empty Las Vegas Justice Court judge bench could be filled next week.

The three finalists for the seat are lawyers Dayvid Figler, John Momot and Robert Walsh.

Figler primarily practices criminal law and was a Las Vegas Municipal Court judge in 2003 and 2004 and as a pro tem judge for another 10 years.

Momot is a criminal defense attorney and former public defender for the county.

Walsh primarily practices civil litigation, representing both plaintiffs and defendants. He has served as a pro tem judge for the Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Goodsprings Justice Courts since 2005.

Two other applicants, lawyers Candace Carlyon and James Miller, were not chosen as finalists.

