Vaccination pace in Clark County declines 21% over recent days

The line for the COVID-19 vaccine at Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. All Nevadans 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine stating April 5, while those of the same age group with underlying medical conditions can get their shot as early as this week. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The number of Clark County residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine slowed substantially in recent days, despite officials expanding vaccine eligibility, figures from the Southern Nevada Health District show.

The district’s weekly update on Wednesday showed about 111,000 doses were administered over the past seven days. That’s a drop of about 21 percent compared to the prior week.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Convention Center provided about 300 shots to walk-ins after low weekend turnout left them at risk of expiring, health district health officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said. None of the doses ultimately went to waste.

Leguen reported early this month that thousands of vaccination appointments were going unfilled, leading to a steep decline in vaccinations.

Days later, state officials announced that hospitality and food service workers were immediately eligible for immunization. High-risk residents age 55 and older became eligible to receive vaccines at pharmacies the following week.

All Nevadans 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced last week.

Clark County plans to follow the state’s timeline for expanding eligibility, County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said Monday.

“We have about 176,000 hospitality workers, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to get in and get out,” she said.

