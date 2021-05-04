Vaccination proof no longer needed at Clark County senior centers

Everyone entering the facilities will still be required to wear a mask, undergo a temperature check and sign a form stating they do not show symptoms of COVID-19.

Terry Harris, 78, center, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dotty Ducret, right, and Gordon Dew, left, play the card game canasta at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

May San Carment, 73, right, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, center left, assists Dotty Ducret, sitting, as seniors use streamers and confetti to celebrate at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Terry Harris, 78, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Starting Wednesday, Clark County senior centers will no longer require proof of vaccination to participate in activities, according to a news release.

Everyone entering the facilities will still be required to wear a mask, undergo a temperature check and sign a form stating they do not show symptoms of COVID-19.

“We have received updated guidelines from the Southern Nevada Heath District,” Dan Hernandez, the county parks and recreation director, said in the release. “These new guidelines along with additional precautions in place that can help protect our senior population will allow us to continue to provide quality recreation programming without this requirement.”