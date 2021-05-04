90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

Vaccination proof no longer needed at Clark County senior centers

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2021 - 2:41 pm
 
Updated May 4, 2021 - 2:57 pm
Terry Harris, 78, center, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior ...
Terry Harris, 78, center, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dotty Ducret, right, and Gordon Dew, left, play the card game canasta at the West Flamingo Seni ...
Dotty Ducret, right, and Gordon Dew, left, play the card game canasta at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
May San Carment, 73, right, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senio ...
May San Carment, 73, right, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, center left, assists Dotty Ducret, sitting, as seniors ...
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, center left, assists Dotty Ducret, sitting, as seniors use streamers and confetti to celebrate at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Terry Harris, 78, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center d ...
Terry Harris, 78, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Starting Wednesday, Clark County senior centers will no longer require proof of vaccination to participate in activities, according to a news release.

Everyone entering the facilities will still be required to wear a mask, undergo a temperature check and sign a form stating they do not show symptoms of COVID-19.

“We have received updated guidelines from the Southern Nevada Heath District,” Dan Hernandez, the county parks and recreation director, said in the release. “These new guidelines along with additional precautions in place that can help protect our senior population will allow us to continue to provide quality recreation programming without this requirement.”

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
2
Video shows Las Vegas SWAT team slaying man holding mother hostage
Video shows Las Vegas SWAT team slaying man holding mother hostage
3
Details emerge in first lady Jill Biden’s visit to Las Vegas
Details emerge in first lady Jill Biden’s visit to Las Vegas
4
New COVID-19 cases, deaths in Nevada remain well above average
New COVID-19 cases, deaths in Nevada remain well above average
5
Nevada adds 801 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths over 3-day period
Nevada adds 801 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths over 3-day period
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Deanna Chea of UNLV Medicine gives a COVID-19 shot at the UNLV vaccination site Monday, April 5 ...
UNLV COVID vaccination site to close
By / RJ

The COVID-19 vaccination site at UNLV will close to first-dose appointments and walk-ins on May 7, university president Keith E. Whitfield announced Thursday.

Read More