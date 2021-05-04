Vaccination proof no longer needed at Clark County senior centers
Everyone entering the facilities will still be required to wear a mask, undergo a temperature check and sign a form stating they do not show symptoms of COVID-19.
Starting Wednesday, Clark County senior centers will no longer require proof of vaccination to participate in activities, according to a news release.
“We have received updated guidelines from the Southern Nevada Heath District,” Dan Hernandez, the county parks and recreation director, said in the release. “These new guidelines along with additional precautions in place that can help protect our senior population will allow us to continue to provide quality recreation programming without this requirement.”