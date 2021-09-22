Video shows Mack Miller escorted out of commission chambers

Video emerged on Twitter on Tuesday of Mack Miller being rushed backward by two security officers in the lobby outside Clark County Commission chambers.

Video emerged on Twitter on Tuesday of Mack Miller, a former Las Vegas mayoral candidate, being rushed backward by two security officers in the lobby outside Clark County Commission chambers.

Miller, who says he is running for lieutenant governor in 2022, is pushed through a weapons detector, which nearly comes crashing down, according to the video posted by Twitter user Americanka4, and Miller is seen lying on his back in apparent pain.

A second video posted by the same user, preceding the altercation and that appears to have been shot on cellphone by Miller, shows him inside commission chambers telling security “now don’t get rough” as he narrates that the meeting had been shut down and attendees were getting kicked out.

A raucous crowd can be heard yelling “freedom of speech!”

After Miller seeks a name and a badge number from at least one security officer, Miller claims he was shoved and becomes belligerent: “There’s no way you’re going to stop me from protecting these people’s (expletive) rights!” he yells as he is forcefully led outside into the lobby.

County spokesman Erik Pappa said Tuesday that the incident was under review.

The commission handles other business before addressing its core agenda each session and the incident with Miller occurred between meetings, Pappa said.

He said a group of attendees became disruptive after security officers asked one person to put on his face mask, requiring officers to clear the room.

Miller did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the incident.

