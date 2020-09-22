Virtual job fair series set for October

The series will align with local industries, each presenting available job opportunities on specific days throughout the month.

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo people stand in line to inquire about jobs available at the Bean Automotive Group during a job fair in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Job seekers as well as local businesses and agencies looking to hire new employees are the targets for a Fall Job Fair Virtual Series.

Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Tick Segerblom, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center are hosting the free event at 3:30 p.m. Thursdays on Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29, according to a Clark County news release.

Registration is required. Participants can call 702-636-2346 or go online at www.nvcareercenter.org/fall2020.

The series will align with local industries, each presenting available job opportunities on specific days throughout the month, the release said.

2020 Fall Virtual Job Fair – Final by Tony Garcia on Scribd

“We want to welcome employers and job seekers alike to participate in our virtual job fair,” Gibson said in the release. “Because of unprecedented times of unemployment in our community combined with our new normal of social distancing, we knew we needed to reimagine our popular job fair and create a virtual environment for job seekers to meet with local employers and learn about available job openings.

“We understand that many parents are looking for work while their children are learning virtually from home,” Segerblom said in the release. “We hope that our virtual job fair, which is scheduled for late afternoons throughout October, will not interfere with their children’s virtual school schedule.”

Job seekers are encouraged to have updated resumes in a Word document, PDF or another format that can be easily emailed to employers participating in the fair.

