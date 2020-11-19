Voters warned about calls questioning whether their votes were counted

Clark County has warned voters of unsolicited calls that give “inaccurate information” about whether their votes were counted.

Clark County warned voters Wednesday of unsolicited calls that give “inaccurate information” about whether their votes were counted and, in some cases, ask for sensitive personal information.

“Please know that the Clark County Election Department and the Nevada Secretary of State’s office are the only credible sources of information regarding whether your vote was tabulated in this election or any other election,” spokesman Dan Kulin said in a statement.

He declined to specify which people or organizations were reportedly making these calls.

Kulin warned that no one, not even election officials, knows who a voter selected in any race, as that information is kept secret. He added that Clark County is not currently contacting voters for any reason.

“Voters are reminded to be careful with their personal information, as some voters have been asked to provide personal information such as their date of birth or Social Security number, during some of the unsolicited calls reported to us,” Kulin said.

The warning comes the same week as several Republican candidates and groups, as well as Democratic county commission candidate Ross Miller, filed various legal challenges regarding different aspects of the county’s election and certification process.

