74°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Clark County

Want to work at Metro? Check your social media, trim that beard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2023 - 5:00 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Candidates applying to work for the Metropolitan Police Department, both as a sworn officer or civilian employee, must adhere to a number of standards.

Here are some of the department’s requirements:

Personal appearance

According to Metro’s appearance standards policy, tattoos or branding will not be exposed or visible while someone is on duty representing the department. Those tattoos or branding must be covered by clothing, makeup, neutral-toned bandages or patches.

Beards and goatees are allowed but must be clipped not to exceed a quarter-inch in length, according to the department. It’s noted that this means not longer than a number two clipper guard. Customized beard creations or shaved designs are not permitted. Mustaches are allowed if they are neatly trimmed and can’t extend down over the the middle of the upper lip or more than a quarter-inch from the corner of the mouth.

Arrests

Being arrested is not an automatic disqualification but any arrest will be investigated. A person will be disqualified if convicted of any crime considered to be a felony in Nevada, or if the person has two DUI convictions or a misdemeanor conviction of domestic violence.

Relationships

Applicants may be disqualified if they are found to frequently associate with people who engage in criminal activity or people of “bad character or ill repute.”

Driving history

An applicants traffic violations or at-fault crashes in the last two years will be evaluated when being considered. Anyone with two or more suspensions or at-fault crashes in the last two years will be disqualified until one year has passed since the last incident.

Having a suspended or revoked driver’s license disqualifies an applicant until their license is reinstated.

Drug history

Any use of THC based products within three months of applying to the department will result in disqualification. An applicant’s complete drug history will be taken into consideration, according to Metro.

Social media

Anyone applying to Metro will have their social media accounts reviewed. Content the promotes discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion, sex, natural origin, sexual orientation, age, disability, political affiliation, gender identity or expression could result in disqualification.

These standards and more can be found on the department’s website.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’
‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’
2
Trump waives right to speedy trial in Georgia election case
Trump waives right to speedy trial in Georgia election case
3
LVCVA staff to collect up to $600K annually for stadium authority work
LVCVA staff to collect up to $600K annually for stadium authority work
4
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada
5
District judge-elect served with grand jury subpoena
District judge-elect served with grand jury subpoena
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
New Henderson police code outlines 98 different rule violations
New Henderson police code outlines 98 different rule violations
What are they hiding? State agency quotes high fees to bog down records requests
What are they hiding? State agency quotes high fees to bog down records requests
No Spitting. No shoeshining. Las Vegas has its share of odd laws on the books
No Spitting. No shoeshining. Las Vegas has its share of odd laws on the books
Found a stray dog in Las Vegas? Our info guide will tell you what to do.
Found a stray dog in Las Vegas? Our info guide will tell you what to do.
Street food vendors seek clarity about state licensing law
Street food vendors seek clarity about state licensing law
Man drove 90 mph on wet residential streets while drunk, police say
Man drove 90 mph on wet residential streets while drunk, police say