What do top law enforcement executives in Las Vegas Valley make?

Sheriff Kevin McMahill delivers the State of the Department address to members of the Metropolitan Police Department, government and community leaders, at Myron's at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police chief Hollie Chadwick greets Mayor Michelle Romero after her swearing-in ceremony at Henderson City Hall on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas Police Department Chief Jacqueline Gravatt poses for a photo after an interview with the Review-Journal at the North Las Vegas City Hall on Monday, May 16, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The top officer of the state’s largest law enforcement agency makes less in base pay than his second in command and three assistant sheriffs.

As an elected official, Sheriff Kevin McMahill, who was sworn into office in January, is making $176,685 a year, under Nevada Revised Statute 245.043. That number can increase depending on how long an elected official serves.

According to public salary data posted by Transparent Nevada, former sheriff and current Governor Joe Lombardo made $199,599 in 2022. Lombardo was elected sheriff in 2014.

But McMahill’s second in command, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh makes $249,516 a year, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s 2023 annual base salary report. The three assistant sheriffs — Sasha Larkin, Yasenia Yatomi and Jamie Prosser — all make more than $200,000 a year.

Captain Stephen Connell overseas the Convention Center area command is the highest paid of all the substation commanders with an annual base pay of $189,737.

The Convention Center area includes the Strip in an area whose border runs north to south between Sahara Avenue and Russell Road and east to west from Interstate 15, east to Paradise Road.

Henderson Police Department

Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick replaced outgoing Chief Thedrick Andres in May. Chadwick makes $213,984 a year, according to Henderson police records.

The department’s three deputy chiefs each make just over $203,000 a year, while the highest paid captain in the department is corrections Captain Maria Bellow at $191,250.

North Las Vegas Police Department

According to 2022 salary data provided by the department, North Las Vegas Police Chief Jacqueline Gravatt made a total of $201,219 in base pay. She was sworn in as police chief in May and previously worked as assistant police chief.

Assistant Chief of Police Michael Harris made $169,493 in 2022, while police captains in the department made between $131,000 and $168,000.

