‘What’s your solution?’: Neighbors frustrated at the ‘epicenter’ of Las Vegas homeless crisis

During a town hall meeting Wednesday night, Clark County Commission Chair Tick Segerblom addressed residents’ concerns about encampments in a neighborhood east of the Strip.

Metropolitan Police Capt. Landon Reyes listens to a community member after the neighborhood town hall discussing local homelessness at the Flamingo Library on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Apartment manager Matthew Kailimai engages in conversation with Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom during a neighborhood town hall to discuss homelessness at the Flamingo Library on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. Kailimai said he has had his apartments targeted by squatters who break into vacant units. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Louis Lacey, right, and Alyssa Johnson, left, of HELP of Southern Nevada’s homeless response teams, speak and listen to community members during a neighborhood town hall discussing local homelessness at the Flamingo Library on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Capt. Landon Reyes takes notes during the neighborhood town hall discussing local homelessness at the Flamingo Library on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Executive Vice President and Provost Christopher Heavey shakes hands with UNLV police officers before a neighborhood town hall discussing homelessness in the area at the Flamingo Library on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. Heavey attended the first part of the meeting, listening from the front row. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom speaks with attendees during a town hall about homelessness in District E at the Flamingo Library on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. Segerblom took a few questions, comments and complaints from the crowd, then introduced a few extra speakers. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homeless encampments sit along the wash behind Target, close to the corner of Flamingo Road and Maryland Pkwy on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom hosted a neighborhood town hall at the Flamingo Library on Wednesday to address homelessness issues in District E. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commission Chair Tick Segerblom got an earful Wednesday night in a neighborhood east of the Strip from residents fed up living next to what Segerblom described as the epicenter of the county’s homelessness crisis.

“I’m here to listen. I’m here to take complaints,” Segerblom told a crowd of several dozen residents and property managers at the Flamingo Library. “I’m here to confess that I’ve screwed up.”

At issue is a surge in homeless camps and trespassing incidents near East Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway as the area’s homeless population exploded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. An interagency census of Southern Nevada’s homeless population in 2024 counted 7,906 people living on the street or staying in public shelters, a 20 percent overall increase from the previous year and the highest figure in a decade.

Among those who spoke Wednesday was Matthew Kailimai, who said the apartment complex he manages in the area has been targeted by squatters. Earlier Wednesday, Kailimai said, he’d entered a vacant unit to find a couple inside. They had broken a door to gain entry.

“What is your solution?” he asked Segerblom. “We need enforcement.”

Segerblom said repeatedly Wednesday night that the county is working with the Metropolitan Police Department and resource-outreach teams to clean up encampments and keep unauthorized people away. He said one of the points of Wednesday’s session was to bring those agencies together for the town hall.

“The truth is we we have to finally get our hands on this thing,” Segerblom said, “and we have the people in here that can do that.”

Searching for solutions

One new tool in addressing problems caused by homelessness is a camping ban the county implemented in February. It bans camping around trails, parks, underpasses, washes, tunnels and other public places the homeless community congregates or sleeps.

The law allows for jail sentences of up to 10 days for repeat offenders who refuse move or accept social services.

Attendees said that homeless people cleared from the area often return shortly after police officers leave.

“I feel your pain. I feel your frustration,” Segerblom said. “That’s not acceptable.”

The commissioner noted that a Metro captain and county code enforcement attended the session to hear out complaints and brainstorm solutions.

Metro Capt. Landon Reyes detailed the camping ban ordinance for the group and said he had been taking notes and understands their frustration.

“When I tell you something is going to get done, something’s going to get done,” said Reyes.

Louis Lacey, director of HELP of Southern Nevada’s homeless response teams, outlined resources offered to the homeless population.

While it typically takes time and patience to get someone to accept help, it’s doable, he said. And he would know, Lacey said about being formerly homeless himself.

Segerblom noted that an increase in homelessness is a national issue.

“Truthfully this problem in this neighborhood and all around didn’t just happen overnight, it’s happened over many years,” Segerblom said. “We have a country that chews people up and spits them out.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.