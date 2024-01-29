Who makes $100K+ a year at the RTC?

A substantial number of employees at the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada made six figures in 2022.

About one-quarter of all Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada employees were paid $100,000 or more in 2022, according to public records.

– Twenty-three percent of all employees, including part-time and temporary workers and those working just a portion of the year, hit the six-figure mark. They were primarily managers, engineers and technicians at the government agency that oversees public transportation, traffic management, roadway design and construction planning.

– The average pay for all of the agency’s roughly 400 employees during the calendar year was $72,000, with more than 30 workers earning less than $10,000 having just joined the company. The pay calculation includes overtime pay.

Top 5 earners in 2022

The RTC employees paid the most were the following:

– Mary Maynard, chief executive officer, $258,000

– Angela Torres-Castro, deputy chief executive officer/administration, $211,000

– David Swallow, deputy chief executive officer/streets and highway, $211,000

– Francis Julien, deputy chief executive officer/human resources, $208,000

– Marc Traasdahl, chief financial officer, $208,000

Pay in the U.S. in 2022

— The average annual pay for full-time workers in the U.S. was $55,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

— The average annual pay across the country for engineers was $90,000.

— The average annual pay for management, professional and related occupations was $76,000.

Pay in Clark County in 2022

— The average pay in Clark County was 13 percent below the national average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

