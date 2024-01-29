47°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County

Who makes $100K+ a year at the RTC?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
Bus riders prepare to board a Regional Transportation Commission bus at the Bonneville Transit ...
Bus riders prepare to board a Regional Transportation Commission bus at the Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

About one-quarter of all Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada employees were paid $100,000 or more in 2022, according to public records.

– Twenty-three percent of all employees, including part-time and temporary workers and those working just a portion of the year, hit the six-figure mark. They were primarily managers, engineers and technicians at the government agency that oversees public transportation, traffic management, roadway design and construction planning.

– The average pay for all of the agency’s roughly 400 employees during the calendar year was $72,000, with more than 30 workers earning less than $10,000 having just joined the company. The pay calculation includes overtime pay.

Top 5 earners in 2022

The RTC employees paid the most were the following:

– Mary Maynard, chief executive officer, $258,000

– Angela Torres-Castro, deputy chief executive officer/administration, $211,000

– David Swallow, deputy chief executive officer/streets and highway, $211,000

– Francis Julien, deputy chief executive officer/human resources, $208,000

– Marc Traasdahl, chief financial officer, $208,000

(Click here to see how pay compares at the Southern Nevada Water Authority.)

(Click here to see how pay compares at UNLV.)

Pay in the U.S. in 2022

— The average annual pay for full-time workers in the U.S. was $55,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

— The average annual pay across the country for engineers was $90,000.

— The average annual pay for management, professional and related occupations was $76,000.

Pay in Clark County in 2022

— The average pay in Clark County was 13 percent below the national average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
2
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
3
In Vegas, Harris urges Biden support, blasts Trump: ‘His fight is for himself’ — PHOTOS
In Vegas, Harris urges Biden support, blasts Trump: ‘His fight is for himself’ — PHOTOS
4
Las Vegas homeowner gets $180K penalty for unlicensed short-term rental
Las Vegas homeowner gets $180K penalty for unlicensed short-term rental
5
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Local water agencies awash in employees making over $100K
Local water agencies awash in employees making over $100K
2024 Senate race: Who’s running against Jacky Rosen in Nevada?
2024 Senate race: Who’s running against Jacky Rosen in Nevada?
County manager gets five-figure raise after one year on the job
County manager gets five-figure raise after one year on the job
Henderson documents show the city paid over $100M to Water Authority
Henderson documents show the city paid over $100M to Water Authority
Stopping, standing on Strip pedestrian bridges banned
Stopping, standing on Strip pedestrian bridges banned
Why water officials are gearing up for a rough 2024
Why water officials are gearing up for a rough 2024