William McCurdy says he’ll run for Clark County Commission

Assemblyman William McCurdy II. (Courtesy of McCurdy's campaign)

Assemblyman William McCurdy II, the chairman of the Nevada Democratic Party, will run for Clark County Commission in 2020, he announced Tuesday.

McCurdy, who has represented Assembly District 6 since 2016, will seek to replace term-limited Commissioner Lawrence Weekly in District D.

The commission district overlaps with his Assembly district, which borders the western edge of downtown Las Vegas and stretches into North Las Vegas.

In a statement, McCurdy called it “the honor of my life” to represent the district where he grew up and lives with his family. He touted efforts during his two terms to reform the criminal justice system, enhance economic development and increase access to fresh food grocers in the community.

“I am now looking to take this progress to the Clark County Commission so we can continue our work to create jobs, strengthen public safety, increase access to health care and improve our schools for the residents of District D,” he said.

McCurdy, 31, currently owns a labor relations and public affairs consulting business.

He had served as the state political director for the powerful Service Employees International Union. He has also been a voting member on the board of directors for the Las Vegas Urban League Community Action Agency and vice president of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, according to his campaign.

The general election for the commission will be held in November 2020.

In addition to District D, three other seats will be up for grabs next year: Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is up for re-election in District B; Larry Brown in District C, like Weekly, is term-limited; and Commissioner Michael Naft in District A was appointed to serve Gov. Steve Sisolak’s remaining two years on the board and will be eligible to seek election.

